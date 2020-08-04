Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Tuesday returned former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba wife's cellphones and laptop after they were seized as part of a criminal investigation.
Norma Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. The politician’s wife is accused of vandalising a luxury vehicle with damage mounting up to at least R100,000.
On Monday, her lawyer Victor Nkwashu threatened urgent legal action against the Hawks if they failed to return her electronics.
Nkwashu said that officers allegedly failed to present a search and seizure warrant when they confiscated the devices.
“I can confirm that they have been returned to her following our letter of demand which was sent to the national head of the Hawks on Sunday evening giving them a 19:00 deadline yesterday [Monday] to hand them over,” Nkwashu said.
The case has been postponed to 14 September.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure
