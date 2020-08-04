Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared'
Research suggests that women will most likely face unique challenges when it comes to negotiating salaries.
How do you go about opening up the conversation?
Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek to find out.
Whenever we talk about the salary I think we almost need to remove it a little bit and don't necessarily focus on you but what is the value you adding towards the company.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach
When I coach somebody that's in the interview process I say don't always start with the money in mind, it's so important for them to get to know you as an individual and let them fall in love with who you are and what you bring to the table and then only at a later point in time, that's when it is important to say ok now let's get to the salary detail.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach
I always say when it's in a salary negotiation don't put your offer on the table first, rather keep your cards closer to your heart and say 'but what is it that you are offering' before putting everything on the table.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach
You need to come prepared. Show your worth. For example, 'in my previous companies I have saved costs to the value of' so it's again adding the value that you bring to your company.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and leadership coach
