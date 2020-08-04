Treasury grants alcohol industry request for excise tax suspension

Today at 16:45 Heineken not leaving SA as reported Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director

Today at 16:53 RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Today at 17:11 Expect more pandemics in the future Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State

Today at 17:20 Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats? Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ralph Mathekga

Today at 18:09 Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Cashbuild acquires the Building Company The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind

