Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Sharna Fernandez
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 10:20
Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
PROFILE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 11:32
Flip Phone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state. 4 August 2020 6:00 PM
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'. 4 August 2020 6:48 PM
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives' The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely. 4 August 2020 5:36 PM
View all Business
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

4 August 2020 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Centre for Development and Enterprise
Ann Bernstein
SA Business Confidence
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
SA Inc

'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.

The list of big companies suspending their capital expenditure and expansion plans amid government's lockdown regulations is growing.

Particularly contentious are the renewed bans on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes - one of the latest casualties is Consol Glass' planned R1.5 billion investment in its manufacturing plant.

Consol's decision to cancel the R1.5 billion capacity expansion is due to the combined effect of the first nine-week alcohol ban and the second ban which is still continuing... If the second ban continues, without clarity on its duration, it will now place at risk some 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry supply chain.

Mike Arnold, CEO - Consol Glass

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE).

Listening to the comments from the ANC and government makes her wonder whether they appreciate "just how bad" things are.

RELATED: SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again

Bernstein says facing reality would require much greater urgency to unlock the economy and preserve jobs.

Even considering the multiple crises before Covid... we are now in a much worse situation and I must say I am surprised that there isn't a bigger reaction to say: We have to think differently, we have to act urgently and we have to get the economy going again!

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

You do have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

The strategic dilemma of South Africa is that we have an incredibly weak and corrupt state. There are obviously a few pockets of excellence remaining - the Reserve Bank, the National Treasury - but overall, local government, provincial government, we're just weak, it's a weak state.

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

Yet we have a private sector that can help deliver, but we continue to believe in a development state and a much bigger role for the state when it's patently failed!

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

That's one of the big shifts we have to make in this society if we're going to start making progress...

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

Whitfield also gets comment from Pick n Pay chairperson Gareth Ackerman, former Goldman Sachs partner Colin Coleman and Absa's Mike Keenan.

Listen to the discussion in the clip below:


4 August 2020 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Centre for Development and Enterprise
Ann Bernstein
SA Business Confidence
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
SA Inc

More from Business

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tile-707888-1920jpg

Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b

4 August 2020 7:39 PM

'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heinekenjpg

Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives'

4 August 2020 5:36 PM

The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rumours fact-checking fact checking fake africa check 123rf

Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news

4 August 2020 3:21 PM

Facebook says the campaign will run online and ask users three questions to help stamp out false news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kodak-filmjpg

Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs

30 July 2020 8:52 PM

Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

cosatu-strikejpg

'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

4 August 2020 6:48 PM

Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko

4 August 2020 11:25 AM

The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption

4 August 2020 8:02 AM

The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

3 August 2020 4:40 PM

EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'

3 August 2020 1:02 PM

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'

3 August 2020 12:52 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200728Andrew

'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'

3 August 2020 11:37 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party's corruption allegations against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191017-david-mabuza-edjpg

Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency

2 August 2020 8:53 PM

The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding his health status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109john

DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'

2 August 2020 1:34 PM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths

World Local

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

Business Politics

'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

Politics

EWN Highlights

US announces clinical trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19

4 August 2020 8:25 PM

Tourism will pick up in coming months, says Business Council

4 August 2020 6:20 PM

Zondo Inquiry told FS report on R255m asbestos eradication audit was 'useless'

4 August 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA