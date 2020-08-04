[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice for his pick of the week's advertising "heroes or zeros".
This week, Rice gives a wholehearted thumbs up to Nike's new television advert.
It seems everyone's raving about the brilliantly edited split-screen ad.
The campaign features star athletes embodying the inspirational message "Nothing can stop what we can do together".
It's absolutely extraordinary!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's not only a triumph of creativity and of the idea, but of the resolution of that idea into final product... so the creation of the technical devices needed to make the commercial work is astonishing.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The split-screen technique allows the sports stars to morph seamlessly from one person into another, Rice marvels.
They looked at almost 4,000 sports action sequences and chose 72 of them to combine into 36 split-screen moments...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the technical feats accomplished in the video below:
Rice's zero for the week goes to Isuzu's new bakkie campaign featuring a talking cow (which might just be a load of bull).
Guess what, it ends on exactly the same promise that every other vehicle brand's making at the moment which is 'you don't need to pay until 2021'.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to the critiques in the audio below:
