Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown
Kaizer Chiefs announced on Monday that, as part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, the team has decided to summarily suspend football manager Bobby Motaung.
"This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the football manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period. The club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct, which led to the decision to suspend him."
He is suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020. "He is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches," the club added.
Club Update: Bobby Motaung suspended— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 4, 2020
As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung. https://t.co/ofs6o76C1x#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/LVwFahuvZR
