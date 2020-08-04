Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Sharna Fernandez
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 10:20
Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
PROFILE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 11:32
Flip Phone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state. 4 August 2020 6:00 PM
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'. 4 August 2020 6:48 PM
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives' The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely. 4 August 2020 5:36 PM
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme

4 August 2020 6:00 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
NPA
Ponzi scheme
Pyramid schemes
National Consumer Commission
Up money

Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state.

The National Consumer Commission has briefed the media on the outcomes of the "Up money" investigation and cautioning citizens to not get caught up in pyramid schemes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Consumer Commission director of prosecution Joseph Selolo Joined Ray White on Afternoon Drive to explain how the WhatsApp gifting pyramid scheme that has cheated money from more than 230,000 vulnerable South Africans with the promise of providing grocery packs was able to be caught.

Selolo says they were able to trace the amount of money from when they started on 6 February 2020 until 8 July 2020, during which R18-million was acquired and spent on two luxury cars.

He says with the help of other law-enforcement agencies they were able to discover that the funds that were in the “Up money” account were registered in the name of one of the directors of the scheme.

We had to stop the flow of funds, therefore we then requested NPA to freeze and obtain preservation orders for the assets.

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution

RELATED: Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn

Members were required to join the pyramid scheme for R180 and recruit five others to receive a pack of food.

Selolo says there is no victim as the Consumer Protection Act states that no one should participate, join or promote a pyramid scheme and therefore the activity is illegal.

There is no victim in this case, everyone who is involved will be prosecuted and the funds will be forfeited to the state.

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution

Listen below for the full interview ...


NPA
Ponzi scheme
Pyramid schemes
National Consumer Commission
Up money

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths

4 August 2020 10:26 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.

Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure

4 August 2020 2:07 PM

Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims

4 August 2020 1:58 PM

Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students.

Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-sales-booze-bubbly-sparkling-wine-champagne-prosecco-MMC-drinks-123rf

'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so'

4 August 2020 1:30 PM

SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like.

Read More arrow_forward

Social-distancing-supermarket-grocery-shopping-Covid-19-essentials-retail-123rf

Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing'

4 August 2020 12:07 PM

Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces

3 August 2020 6:00 PM

In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm.

Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption

3 August 2020 5:50 PM

The power utility and the Special Investigating Unit have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion.

Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

South Africa to take part in a tobacco survey ahead of planned new restrictions

3 August 2020 5:46 PM

Business Insider Inc associate editor thinks the results of the survey may create a false baseline for South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

5G infrastructure pushback: Research shows exposure not having effect on health

3 August 2020 5:20 PM

Communications acting director-general Nomvuyiso Batyi says we cannot conclude the technology radiation has cancer-causing cells.

Read More arrow_forward

