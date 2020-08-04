Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives'

4 August 2020 5:36 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Heineken
Heineken South Africa
Heineken shutting down

The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely.

Heineken South Africa says its still in operation and is not shutting down despite what it says is the immense pressure placed on the industry to retain jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely.

Heineken South Africa’s corporate affairs director Millicent Maroga says operations will continue and that there are interventions in place as part of the company's 'business continuity measures'.

Like the liquor industry we find ourselves in a very tough position given the ban on the sale of alcohol. Despite the media reports over the weekend, Heineken South Africa is not shutting down its operations. We still have a brewery, we employ 900 people and so our operations will continue to operate amidst the tough economic challenges that we find ourselves in.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa

We have a few interventions in place, one of course is looking at prioritising our expansion ambitions and one of that was the exploration of the potential brewery in Durban which we are unfortunately putting on hold.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa

We have, of course, put in place salary cut measures to ensure that we protect full-time jobs in our business and also protect the jobs that we create indirectly through our outsource service partners.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa

As Heineken we have tried our level best to make sure that we protect jobs during this difficult time.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa

Maroga says they are in discussions with various stakeholders and government representatives on the best way to go about opening the industry at this time.

We are in discussions via Nedlac process with social partners, unions and, of course, government representatives and the discussions we are having there is around the best way to open up the industry in order for us to protect our livelihoods but at the same time save lives. So the question is finding that balance.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa

Our request to government as an industry is for us to continue having a dialogue on this issue.

Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa

Click on the link below to hear more...


