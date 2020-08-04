Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives'
Heineken South Africa says its still in operation and is not shutting down despite what it says is the immense pressure placed on the industry to retain jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely.
Heineken South Africa’s corporate affairs director Millicent Maroga says operations will continue and that there are interventions in place as part of the company's 'business continuity measures'.
Like the liquor industry we find ourselves in a very tough position given the ban on the sale of alcohol. Despite the media reports over the weekend, Heineken South Africa is not shutting down its operations. We still have a brewery, we employ 900 people and so our operations will continue to operate amidst the tough economic challenges that we find ourselves in.Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa
We have a few interventions in place, one of course is looking at prioritising our expansion ambitions and one of that was the exploration of the potential brewery in Durban which we are unfortunately putting on hold.Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa
We have, of course, put in place salary cut measures to ensure that we protect full-time jobs in our business and also protect the jobs that we create indirectly through our outsource service partners.Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa
As Heineken we have tried our level best to make sure that we protect jobs during this difficult time.Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa
August 3, 2020
Maroga says they are in discussions with various stakeholders and government representatives on the best way to go about opening the industry at this time.
We are in discussions via Nedlac process with social partners, unions and, of course, government representatives and the discussions we are having there is around the best way to open up the industry in order for us to protect our livelihoods but at the same time save lives. So the question is finding that balance.Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa
Our request to government as an industry is for us to continue having a dialogue on this issue.Millicent Maroga, Corporate affairs director - Heineken South Africa
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Business
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news
Facebook says the campaign will run online and ask users three questions to help stamp out false news.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs
Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days.Read More