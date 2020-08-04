Streaming issues? Report here
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

4 August 2020 6:48 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Corruption
South Africa

Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga has penned an opinion piece in News24 reflecting on the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.

On Monday, the labour federation issued a statement threatening to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is "left unchecked".

"We remain committed to partnering with the government to find solutions to many of the country’s problems but there will be a parting of ways between the federation and this administration if corruption is left unchecked, and workers are not protected workers against a deadly virus."

Speaking to Ray White on the Afternoon Drive, Mathekga says South Africa may not see a "grand' anti-corruption commitment at the centre of its politics".

The ANC has never really taken Cosatu that seriously, I don't think there is anything that is going to happen because Cosatu has spoken on this one.

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The politics of South Africa, it is just not well aligned to take anti-corruption seriously. If you look at the functioning of the body politics, if you look at the relationship between the EFF, DA and the ANC - their commotion towards each other within the political arena does not allow for corruption to be taken seriously.

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The only thing that I think might happen is just as we have seen - people opening cases and people resorting to courts, but you are not going to see the centre of South African politics taking a much stronger position on anti-corruption.

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

My view here is, if the party cannot manage internal processes, cannot get them right, if those members cannot be brought to toe the line and obey institutions internally, what are the hopes that the party can actually do well in the state where the institution involves 58 million?

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

What is the solution? We keep on biting, nibbling at anti-corruption bit by bit. We just keep on fighting the cases that we can but you are not going to see a grand anti-corruption commitment at the centre of our politics.

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


