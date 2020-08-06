Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel - Owner of Gap Coffee Company
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Local
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
mr eazi
Africa Music Fund

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.
Musicians performing on stage. Image: Social Butterfly from Pixabay

The music industry is one of many severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The Africa Music Fund was launched to help the continent's musicians survive and, hopefully, even thrive amid the pandemic.

Mr Eazi's initiative aims to create a new funding model for the music business.

On the Africa Business Report, Bruce Whitfield finds out more from broadcaster and podcast host Lee Kasumba.

What I really like about this particular story is, we all know that the creative industry in Africa has really played a huge role in rebranding the continent - from our films to our talent like Trevor Noah, the musicians...

Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

She notes that Africa's banks and investors are wary of artists because they don't really understand how the music business works.

... the way that he [Mr Eazi} has done it and partnered up with the investor... they'll basically be spending money on two tiers of artists.

Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

The first tier will be artists who are already established and on streaming platforms and so forth... Through another company that he formed... this will be more for upcoming artists and they will be developing skills and they'll also be giving them access to international markets.

Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

It does something that the continent as a whole needs across all creative sectors, where there needs to be infrastructure put in place, data that can be accessed and so forth so that we can see how we can invest in the creative industry and employ an amount of young people that are involved in the industry.

Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

Mr Eazi himself "pretty much came from nothing" says Kasumba and now has a net worth of just over $1 million.

Him reinvesting back into the continent is a really good thing.

Lee Kasumba, Broadcaster and podcast host

Find out more about this boon for Africa's musicians below: (skip to 2:28)


6 August 2020 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
mr eazi
Africa Music Fund

More from Business

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

up-3765609-1920jpg

JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)

5 August 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbowenibudgetspeech124

All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni

5 August 2020 6:32 PM

Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now'

5 August 2020 5:10 PM

Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin says 48% of gyms won't be able to reopen if the industry does start operating soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa26

WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation

4 August 2020 9:55 AM

After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will address the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action'

3 August 2020 5:29 PM

Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era'

31 July 2020 12:57 PM

Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-raees-254x161-fapng

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

20 July 2020 7:00 PM

Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Port Louis Mauritius

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

7 July 2020 8:36 PM

It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dar es Salaam Tanzania 123rf 123rfbusiness Africa 123rfAfrica

World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

7 July 2020 8:09 PM

It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200111tomthabanejpg

Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case

29 June 2020 6:13 PM

Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru, in June 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Cars driving in foggy weather low visibility driving safety 123rf

[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches

6 August 2020 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wedding-couple-marriage-bride-groom-ceremony-nuptials-reception-123rf

[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion

6 August 2020 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-omny-episodic-claudine-1500x1500-fapng

Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts

5 August 2020 3:47 PM

The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

master-kgjpg

[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal?

4 August 2020 2:05 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names

4 August 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man jumps into cliff. ESPN

[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water

4 August 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-08-03-at-83302-ampng

[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC

3 August 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-08-03-at-83816-ampng

[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws

3 August 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kelly-khumalojpg

[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show

1 August 2020 12:44 PM

Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190726-johnny-clegg-edjpg

Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight

31 July 2020 6:13 PM

Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002

World Local

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

Local

EWN Highlights

Macron calls for international probe into Beirut blast

6 August 2020 8:39 PM

Trump vows executive actions on emergency coronavirus relief

6 August 2020 8:25 PM

Vaccine hesitancy: Speed of COVID-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns

6 August 2020 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA