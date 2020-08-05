'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'





The African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) on Monday said that it was embarrassed by recent allegations that some of its own members had unlawfully benefited from tenders meant to help fight the the coronavirus pandemic.

In a three-day NEC meeting, the party said it was looking into asking those implicated to step aside from their responsibilities.

Daily Maverick has been running a tally of major ANC-linked corruption scandals and associate editor Ferial Haffajee joins Bongani Bingwa to talk about the scandals.

I think all South Africans who read the Monday letter by President Cyril Ramaphosa where he used language he has never used when dealing with corruption, he called them hyenas feeding on a public health emergency and its relief fund. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

She says she has been tracking for many years, the number of scandals within the ANC.

I counted 25 major scandals and what I found in those is that only in one has there been a top stamp of justice and that was with Glenn Agliotti and the late commissioner Jackie Selebe who went to jail for corruption. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

In six other cases there has been some movement where they were spoken about at the Zondo Commission, however, South Africans haven't seen those who did crimes of corruption in orange overalls , she says.

The party is in trouble with corruption and it is up to us the public to require a normal message of criminal justice to take its course. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

