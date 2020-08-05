'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
The African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) on Monday said that it was embarrassed by recent allegations that some of its own members had unlawfully benefited from tenders meant to help fight the the coronavirus pandemic.
In a three-day NEC meeting, the party said it was looking into asking those implicated to step aside from their responsibilities.
RELATED: 'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat
Daily Maverick has been running a tally of major ANC-linked corruption scandals and associate editor Ferial Haffajee joins Bongani Bingwa to talk about the scandals.
I think all South Africans who read the Monday letter by President Cyril Ramaphosa where he used language he has never used when dealing with corruption, he called them hyenas feeding on a public health emergency and its relief fund.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
She says she has been tracking for many years, the number of scandals within the ANC.
I counted 25 major scandals and what I found in those is that only in one has there been a top stamp of justice and that was with Glenn Agliotti and the late commissioner Jackie Selebe who went to jail for corruption.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
In six other cases there has been some movement where they were spoken about at the Zondo Commission, however, South Africans haven't seen those who did crimes of corruption in orange overalls , she says.
The party is in trouble with corruption and it is up to us the public to require a normal message of criminal justice to take its course.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe
Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.Read More
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat
Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.Read More
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko
The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption
The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.Read More
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.Read More
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'
President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.Read More