[WATCH LIVE] Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update





As the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives South Africans an update.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.

There were 19,507 new tests conducted.

There were 345 new coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Eastern Cape; 89 from KwaZulu-Natal; 116 from Gauteng and 97 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,884.

