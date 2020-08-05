[WATCH LIVE] Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update
As the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives South Africans an update.
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.
There were 19,507 new tests conducted.
RELATED: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths
There were 345 new coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Eastern Cape; 89 from KwaZulu-Natal; 116 from Gauteng and 97 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,884.
Watch the briefing below:
More from Local
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax.Read More
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims
The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations.Read More
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.Read More
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme
Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state.Read More
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure
Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.Read More
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims
Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students.Read More
'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so'
SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like.Read More
Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing'
Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us.Read More
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption
On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials.Read More