'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'





Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangangwa on Tuesday came out guns blazing at his critics saying "bad apples" who had tried to divide citizens and weaken his country’s systems would be flushed out.

During his briefing to the nation, Mnangagwa called for unity in his efforts to ease tensions.

Last Friday, security forces were deployed to Zimbabwe’s two main cities, Harare and Bulawayo, to prevent anti-government marches called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.

An economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 hard lockdown has created anger, inflation is running above 700% and public hospitals crippled by strikes and a lack of medicine.

Bongani Bingwa facilitates a discussion on what is happening with South Africa's neighbour with MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart and ZANU-PF information and publicity director Tafadzwa Mugwadi.

When you listen to Mnagagwa speak you realise that he has been saying the same things for years, we are used to it, but it is a chilling message. It is clear that his message is to try and crush the opposition. Senator David Coltart, Treasurer general - MDC Alliance

He says in 2017 when Mnagagwa came into power through a coupe, he was sceptical as he had known him for a long time.

There are a wide variety of abuses in Zimbabwe, firstly corruption, there is a $60 million corruption scandal around the coronavirus which directly implicates Mnagagwa's family which is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to corruption. Senator David Coltart, Treasurer general - MDC Alliance

There are human rights violations like the systematic detention of government critics, he adds.

The intention is clear, destroy the opposition in whatever form it takes. We are deeply concerned about South Africa and SADC's silence on what is going on in Zimbabwe. Senator David Coltart, Treasurer general - MDC Alliance

He says Cyril Ramaphosa in his role as chairman of the African Union should be speaking out against what is going on in Zimbabwe.

Mugwadi says the country has been infiltrated by hostile forces.

Hostile forces who are grievient from Western countries. Everyone is aware that the government and the people of Zimbabwe are facing serious hostility from the western countries led by the USA. Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Information and publicity director - Zanu-PF

