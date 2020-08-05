'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangangwa on Tuesday came out guns blazing at his critics saying "bad apples" who had tried to divide citizens and weaken his country’s systems would be flushed out.
During his briefing to the nation, Mnangagwa called for unity in his efforts to ease tensions.
Last Friday, security forces were deployed to Zimbabwe’s two main cities, Harare and Bulawayo, to prevent anti-government marches called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.
An economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 hard lockdown has created anger, inflation is running above 700% and public hospitals crippled by strikes and a lack of medicine.
Bongani Bingwa facilitates a discussion on what is happening with South Africa's neighbour with MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart and ZANU-PF information and publicity director Tafadzwa Mugwadi.
When you listen to Mnagagwa speak you realise that he has been saying the same things for years, we are used to it, but it is a chilling message. It is clear that his message is to try and crush the opposition.Senator David Coltart, Treasurer general - MDC Alliance
He says in 2017 when Mnagagwa came into power through a coupe, he was sceptical as he had known him for a long time.
There are a wide variety of abuses in Zimbabwe, firstly corruption, there is a $60 million corruption scandal around the coronavirus which directly implicates Mnagagwa's family which is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to corruption.Senator David Coltart, Treasurer general - MDC Alliance
There are human rights violations like the systematic detention of government critics, he adds.
The intention is clear, destroy the opposition in whatever form it takes. We are deeply concerned about South Africa and SADC's silence on what is going on in Zimbabwe.Senator David Coltart, Treasurer general - MDC Alliance
He says Cyril Ramaphosa in his role as chairman of the African Union should be speaking out against what is going on in Zimbabwe.
Mugwadi says the country has been infiltrated by hostile forces.
Hostile forces who are grievient from Western countries. Everyone is aware that the government and the people of Zimbabwe are facing serious hostility from the western countries led by the USA.Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Information and publicity director - Zanu-PF
Listen below to the full conversation:
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe
Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.Read More
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat
Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.Read More
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko
The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption
The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.Read More
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.Read More
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'
President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.Read More