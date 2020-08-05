Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims





The African National Congres(ANC) national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in the party released a statement on Tuesday 4 July 2020, stating its outrage and embarrassment by the alleged COVID-19 corruption cases leveled against the party’s members.

Clement Manyathela challenged listeners to call and respond to the statement sent out by the party in a song.

Listeners were quick to sing songs such as “Who’s fooling who” by One way, Bruce Springsteen's “ I'm goin down" and Brenda Fassie “No no senor”.

Listeners called in to say they did not believe the ANC's statement, with others even saying they were ashamed by the party’s continuous looting of resources which were meant for South African citizens.

We are sick and tired of their lies, there is no interegrity left in the ANC. Helen, Caller

Many listeners expressed their anger and disappointment towards the party.

I would sing 'We are suffering' because we are suffering because of the ANC, we don’t have electricity for a year but ANC Is here, how do they expect us to survive COVID without electricity. Julia, Caller

@MYANC Statement on the outcomes of The National Executive Committee. pic.twitter.com/4xStBLzj1e — African National Congress (@MYANC) August 4, 2020

The ANC NEC had a virtual meeting over the weekend to discuss issues pertaining to Women’s Month (such as gender-based violence), corruption, taxi industry among other things.

The party says it acknowledges the public outrage and condemn all forms of corruption as the organisation works towards prevention and punishing those involved.

