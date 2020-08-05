Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims
The African National Congres(ANC) national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in the party released a statement on Tuesday 4 July 2020, stating its outrage and embarrassment by the alleged COVID-19 corruption cases leveled against the party’s members.
Clement Manyathela challenged listeners to call and respond to the statement sent out by the party in a song.
Listeners were quick to sing songs such as “Who’s fooling who” by One way, Bruce Springsteen's “ I'm goin down" and Brenda Fassie “No no senor”.
Listeners called in to say they did not believe the ANC's statement, with others even saying they were ashamed by the party’s continuous looting of resources which were meant for South African citizens.
We are sick and tired of their lies, there is no interegrity left in the ANC.Helen, Caller
RELATED: 'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Many listeners expressed their anger and disappointment towards the party.
I would sing 'We are suffering' because we are suffering because of the ANC, we don’t have electricity for a year but ANC Is here, how do they expect us to survive COVID without electricity.Julia, Caller
@MYANC Statement on the outcomes of The National Executive Committee. pic.twitter.com/4xStBLzj1e— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 4, 2020
The ANC NEC had a virtual meeting over the weekend to discuss issues pertaining to Women’s Month (such as gender-based violence), corruption, taxi industry among other things.
The party says it acknowledges the public outrage and condemn all forms of corruption as the organisation works towards prevention and punishing those involved.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax.Read More
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is delivering an update on the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.Read More
How the National Consumer Commission busted a grocery pyramid scheme
Director of prosecution Joseph Selolo says there is no victim in this case and the funds will be forfeited to the state.Read More
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure
Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.Read More
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims
Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students.Read More
'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so'
SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like.Read More
Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing'
Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us.Read More
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption
On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials.Read More