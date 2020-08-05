Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans fear unemployment more than contracting Covid-19
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
JSE ltd interim results show the effects on Covid-19
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
SKYPE: How little you actually get from a third party claim
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts

5 August 2020 3:47 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Wits University
University of Witwatersrand
Wits School of Sign Language
podcasts
Life Podcasts
Wits Originators
Wits Impacts For Good
Claudine Storbeck
Professor Claudine Storbeck
Signcast
Sign Language Podcast

The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.

When new adopters such as Spotify pump revenues that are yet to be secured into podcasts, this ‘sit back and take in’ content platform warrants a listen. In a recent campaign from Wits University in partnership with 702 and integrated agency Ebony+Ivory, a podcast took on a new dimension as sign language took the lead.

The Signcast edition of a Radio 702 discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck of Wits University features her translation of the conversation into sign language.

Professor Storbeck is a world specialist in Deaf Education and a passionate social entrepreneur. She is the Founder and Director of the Centre for Deaf Studies at Wits University and of HI HOPES, its Community Service Programme that works to ensure that all children with hearing loss have equal access to education and equal opportunities to develop to their full potential.

Read more: Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 466 million people in the world with disabling hearing loss. This is over 5% of the world’s population and 34 million of these people are children. It projects that unless action is taken, by 2030 there will be nearly 630 million people with disabling hearing loss and by 2050, the number could rise to over 900 million.

Adding context to the scale of the growth of the deaf community in South Africa, Professor Storbeck explains that every day, 17 babies are born with hearing loss in the country and this excludes the number of children who develop hearing-loss as a result of meningitis, ear infections or ototoxic medication.

“This reality carries through into our responsibility as a brands and marketing communication workforce. Speaking the right language really is everything,” added Paul Middleton, Managing Director at Ebony+Ivory. “The deaf community needs to be considered in our campaigns and while podcasts are a powerful wavelength of communication, they become more inclusive when we add the dimension of sign language.

Watch the Wits Impact For Good Signcast here!


