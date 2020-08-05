Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
South Africans fear unemployment more than contracting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 18:13
JSE ltd interim results show the effects on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How little you actually get from a third party claim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation

5 August 2020 11:17 AM
by Nick Archibald
Tags:
Eminent Persons Group on Transformation in Sport
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.

In a media statement on Wednesday morning, the department said the three sporting codes would have to present to the minister reasons why penalties should not be imposed.

These penalties include:

  • The suspension or withdrawal of Government funding
  • The authority to bid or stage international tournaments locally may be revoked
  • The withdrawal of the right to award national colours
  • The withdrawal of the recognition of a national federation in terms of the National Sport and Recreation Act, 1998 (Act No 110 of 1998 as amended)

The department releases the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) Report annually.

The report for the 2018/2019 year was submitted to the Minister by the EPG, who appraised him on their findings, and thereafter the report was published in June 2020.

The department said Mthethwa has now had the opportunity to study the report and [make] his assessment on the state of transformation in the 19 codes of sport.

"Having made his assessment, he is now meeting with the individual federations for the EPG to present their report and to engage further on its findings,” the statement said

“Federations should take the issue of transformation seriously as it is non-negotiable. As the Minister of this portfolio, I would be failing the people of South Africa and violating our constitution if I fail to act decisively against sport transformation delinquents," Mthethwa said. "For those federations that achieve less than 50% of self-set targets ... penalties may apply."

Mthethwa singled out three sporting federations that have failed to meet their self-set 50% targets. Hockey and swimming failed the EPG review as they did not "meet their self-set barometer targets", according to the report.

“Cricket was given conditional approval because, amongst other reasons, they fared poorly on African representation. However, they did achieve 70% of their self-set barometer targets, which is higher than the 50% required to avoid penalty imposition,” the department said.

The three sporting federations have until the end of this week "to give a convincing motivation as to why the Minister should not consider enforcing transformation, as per the above penalties", the department said.

On another matter, the department said, “Minister Mthethwa informed Cricket South Africa (CSA) that he met with former cricket players who raised issues of systemic racism in the federation. In this meeting, he indicated that a day would have to be set aside to tackle this issue. Furthermore, CSA has expressed readiness and are looking forward to meeting with the Minister to proactively deal with this matter.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation


