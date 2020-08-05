#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi has explained the state of the COVID-19 outbreak saying that every province is at a different stage.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize presented data in a virtual briefing on Wednesday stating that the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape seemed to have already reached the peak of the pandemic and are likely to see a further slow down until the end of this month.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Madhi said other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in particular, are still on an upward trajectory.
What's happened over the past three to four weeks as an example in the Western Cape, they certainly have peaked and are now on a downward trajectory.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University
In Gauteng, what we are observing is basically we have probably peaked the past two weeks in terms of hospitalisation for COVID-19. Cases have been fairly steady at quite a high level and we probably will continue having a large number of individuals being hospitalised at least for the next two to three weeks if the Western Cape example is anything to go by.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University
In the Eastern Cape, they are probably still at the peak level and it will probably be another one or two weeks before they start going on a downward trajectory.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University
Unfortunately in other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State in particular right now, those provinces are still very much on an upward trajectory and it will probably be another two to three weeks before we see those provinces peak.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University
