Today at 17:20
South Africans fear unemployment more than contracting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 18:13
JSE ltd interim results show the effects on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How little you actually get from a third party claim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Latest Local
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax. 5 August 2020 4:38 PM
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory' Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 1:57 PM
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations. 5 August 2020 11:18 AM
View all Local
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members. 5 August 2020 1:58 PM
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim' MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC. 5 August 2020 9:15 AM
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party. 5 August 2020 7:32 AM
View all Politics
Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now' Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin says 48% of gyms won't be able to reopen if the industry does start operating soon. 5 August 2020 5:10 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi has explained the state of the COVID-19 outbreak saying that every province is at a different stage.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize presented data in a virtual briefing on Wednesday stating that the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape seemed to have already reached the peak of the pandemic and are likely to see a further slow down until the end of this month.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Madhi said other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in particular, are still on an upward trajectory.

What's happened over the past three to four weeks as an example in the Western Cape, they certainly have peaked and are now on a downward trajectory.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

In Gauteng, what we are observing is basically we have probably peaked the past two weeks in terms of hospitalisation for COVID-19. Cases have been fairly steady at quite a high level and we probably will continue having a large number of individuals being hospitalised at least for the next two to three weeks if the Western Cape example is anything to go by.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

In the Eastern Cape, they are probably still at the peak level and it will probably be another one or two weeks before they start going on a downward trajectory.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

Unfortunately in other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State in particular right now, those provinces are still very much on an upward trajectory and it will probably be another two to three weeks before we see those provinces peak.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

Click on the link below to hear more....


absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths

4 August 2020 10:26 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.

Read More arrow_forward

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Read More arrow_forward

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Read More arrow_forward

