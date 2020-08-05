ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe





The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) on Monday said that it was embarrassed by recent allegations that some of its own members had unlawfully benefited from tenders meant to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a three-day NEC meeting, the party said it was looking into asking those implicated to step aside from their responsibilities.

RELATED: 'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe to give more insight on the matter.

The NEC has expressed concern on the corruption allegations especially where its own members and leaders are implicated, primarily as it relates to even issues around procurement of COVID-19 essentials. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

These allegations are shameful to the organisation and the party has taken a view to act with speed in attending to these allegations, he says.

The ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times. If you look at our records, it will show you a number of instances where membership of comrades have been suspended. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Listen below to the full conversation: