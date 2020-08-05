ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe
The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) on Monday said that it was embarrassed by recent allegations that some of its own members had unlawfully benefited from tenders meant to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
In a three-day NEC meeting, the party said it was looking into asking those implicated to step aside from their responsibilities.
RELATED: 'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe to give more insight on the matter.
The NEC has expressed concern on the corruption allegations especially where its own members and leaders are implicated, primarily as it relates to even issues around procurement of COVID-19 essentials.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
These allegations are shameful to the organisation and the party has taken a view to act with speed in attending to these allegations, he says.
The ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times. If you look at our records, it will show you a number of instances where membership of comrades have been suspended.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.Read More
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat
Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.Read More
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko
The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption
The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.Read More
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.Read More
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'
President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.Read More