Today at 17:20
South Africans fear unemployment more than contracting Covid-19
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 18:13
JSE ltd interim results show the effects on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How little you actually get from a third party claim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
No Items to show
Latest Local
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax. 5 August 2020 4:38 PM
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory' Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 1:57 PM
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations. 5 August 2020 11:18 AM
View all Local
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members. 5 August 2020 1:58 PM
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim' MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC. 5 August 2020 9:15 AM
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party. 5 August 2020 7:32 AM
View all Politics
Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now' Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin says 48% of gyms won't be able to reopen if the industry does start operating soon. 5 August 2020 5:10 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe

5 August 2020 1:58 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Corruption
Pule Mabe
COVID19
PPE

Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) on Monday said that it was embarrassed by recent allegations that some of its own members had unlawfully benefited from tenders meant to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a three-day NEC meeting, the party said it was looking into asking those implicated to step aside from their responsibilities.

RELATED: 'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe to give more insight on the matter.

The NEC has expressed concern on the corruption allegations especially where its own members and leaders are implicated, primarily as it relates to even issues around procurement of COVID-19 essentials.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

These allegations are shameful to the organisation and the party has taken a view to act with speed in attending to these allegations, he says.

The ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times. If you look at our records, it will show you a number of instances where membership of comrades have been suspended.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Listen below to the full conversation:


More from Politics

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'

5 August 2020 9:15 AM

MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.

Read More arrow_forward

200728andrewgif

'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'

5 August 2020 7:32 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.

Read More arrow_forward

Serveusprotest_1352

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

4 August 2020 6:49 PM

'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.

Read More arrow_forward

cosatu-strikejpg

'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

4 August 2020 6:48 PM

Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko

4 August 2020 11:25 AM

The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption

4 August 2020 8:02 AM

The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

3 August 2020 4:40 PM

EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.

Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'

3 August 2020 1:02 PM

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'

3 August 2020 12:52 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.

Read More arrow_forward

