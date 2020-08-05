South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave South Africans an update on the current state in which the Department of Health is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country continues to grapple with the virus.
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque discussed with Ray White on Afternoon Drive on the new developments in which Mkhize announced when he was addressing nation this today.
She says the new data that has been given shows that there has been a little bit of a slowdown in the daily infection rate especially in provinces that have had a large number such as the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
Now he says it's way too early to say this means the virus is slowing down from a national perspective.Mia Lindeque- Reporter at EWN
RELATED: #Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Lindeque says according to experts this means the Department of Health might have found a way to contain the surge.
It should be a small victory but it doesn’t mean we're out of the woods at all.Mia Lindeque- Reporter at EWN
Lindeque says Mkhize cautioned citizens that they might be a second COVID-19 surge so they should not relax.
He says this second wave has a far more greater impact.Mia Lindeque- Reporter at EWN
South Africa is expecting 17 of the team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organisation will soon be in the country to guide the government in its response to the pandemic.
Listen below to the full interview...
