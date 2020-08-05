'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19'
Employment relations expert and University of Stellenbosch Business School lecturer Gawie Cillié says managers should look to create a "psychological safety climate" in the workplace to avoid any bullying which may occur as a result of the stigma around COVID-19.
Cillié was speaking to Ray White on Afternoon Drive about how the pandemic could potentially provoke social stigma against anyone perceived to have been in contact with the virus or who shows some of the symptoms even if they are not infected.
I think we should change the language that we use when we communicate about COVID-19. For example, let's try and develop a people-first language, let's use inclusive language and less stigmatising terminology.Gawie Cillié, Employment relations expert and lecturer - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Let's speak accurately about the risk of COVID-19 based on scientific data. Let's talk positively and emphasise the effectiveness of treatment and prevention.Gawie Cillié, Employment relations expert and lecturer - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Secondly, I think what managers can do is to actively engage with their employees. The ones that actually work remotely - regular check-ins on their well-being could make a huge contribution to a psychologically safe work environment. Discuss on a regular basis with your on-site employees whether they actually feel safe with the protocols that have been implemented in the workplace.Gawie Cillié, Employment relations expert and lecturer - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Maybe the most important mechanism or platform for dealing with these issues is to have clear policies and procedures in the workplace that can be used to manage interpersonal conflict arising from COVID-19.Gawie Cillié, Employment relations expert and lecturer - University of Stellenbosch Business School
