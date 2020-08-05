Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now'
The fitness industry staged a protest today as August marked their fifth month of no work and no pay.
Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin explained to Ray White on Afternoon Drive that the fitness industry has taken extensive including having world-class safety protocols that have been compiled by occupational Hygienists.
We really, really feel we are a safe place to be for people to come in and get their immune system back on again.Grant Austin- Spokesperson for Fit SA
RELATED: Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations
Austin went on to mention that steam rooms, lockers and other places within the gym that people cannot enforce social distancing will be out of bounds.
He says 37% of people have lost their jobs so far and if the fitness industry does not open soon 48% of gyms will never be able to reopen.
It is a drastic situation, we are teetering but we are still hopeful and a lot of us still have our noses above the water but we have to open now.Grant Austin- Spokesperson for Fit SA
Austin says in a survey they have conducted an extremely high percentage of people wanted gyms to reopen including 87% of people who are non-members of any gym.
Listen below to the full interview...
More from Business
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives'
The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely.Read More
Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news
Facebook says the campaign will run online and ask users three questions to help stamp out false news.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More