Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now'





The fitness industry staged a protest today as August marked their fifth month of no work and no pay.

Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin explained to Ray White on Afternoon Drive that the fitness industry has taken extensive including having world-class safety protocols that have been compiled by occupational Hygienists.

We really, really feel we are a safe place to be for people to come in and get their immune system back on again. Grant Austin- Spokesperson for Fit SA

Austin went on to mention that steam rooms, lockers and other places within the gym that people cannot enforce social distancing will be out of bounds.

He says 37% of people have lost their jobs so far and if the fitness industry does not open soon 48% of gyms will never be able to reopen.

It is a drastic situation, we are teetering but we are still hopeful and a lot of us still have our noses above the water but we have to open now. Grant Austin- Spokesperson for Fit SA

Austin says in a survey they have conducted an extremely high percentage of people wanted gyms to reopen including 87% of people who are non-members of any gym.

