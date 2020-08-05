Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:46
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Oderson
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:45
How is Vuyani Dance Theatre coping during lockdown?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Gregory Maqoma - Founder and Creative Director at Vuyani Dance Theatre
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Local
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender p... 5 August 2020 6:32 PM
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members. 5 August 2020 1:58 PM
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim' MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC. 5 August 2020 9:15 AM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
car insurance
Wendy Knowler
santam
third party insurance

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Around two thirds of the cars on our roads are not insured.

But even under the financial duress of the Covid-19 lockdown it's not a good idea to cancel your car insurance or even downgrade to third party insurance only, cautions consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

The decision could backfire badly.

I get a lot of complaints where the person is not at fault... Someone shoots a robot and bashes into them and the immediate thought is the other person's insurance (if they're insured) must cover me.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

Knowler recounts the sobering tale of a driver whose car was hit by a truck.

The company that owns the truck had comprehensive insurance with Santam.

Nonetheless, the payout offer to the accident "victim" was R13,000 although the market value of his car had been set at R72,000.

The man's now been left without an income as he used the vehicle for his courier work.

I asked Santam to please take me through the numbers... The first deduction was salvage... They took off R28,000.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It doesn't matter how not at fault you were. According to insurance law... you are liable to a small degree for not keeping a proper lookout...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

[Santam said] the truck driver was 75% to blame and Mr M was 25%.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the cautionary tale in the audio clip below:


