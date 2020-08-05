Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Around two thirds of the cars on our roads are not insured.
But even under the financial duress of the Covid-19 lockdown it's not a good idea to cancel your car insurance or even downgrade to third party insurance only, cautions consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
The decision could backfire badly.
I get a lot of complaints where the person is not at fault... Someone shoots a robot and bashes into them and the immediate thought is the other person's insurance (if they're insured) must cover me.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
RELATED: Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Knowler recounts the sobering tale of a driver whose car was hit by a truck.
The company that owns the truck had comprehensive insurance with Santam.
Nonetheless, the payout offer to the accident "victim" was R13,000 although the market value of his car had been set at R72,000.
The man's now been left without an income as he used the vehicle for his courier work.
I asked Santam to please take me through the numbers... The first deduction was salvage... They took off R28,000.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It doesn't matter how not at fault you were. According to insurance law... you are liable to a small degree for not keeping a proper lookout...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
[Santam said] the truck driver was 75% to blame and Mr M was 25%.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the cautionary tale in the audio clip below:
More from Business
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'
Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.Read More
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions
Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enoughRead More
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now'
Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin says 48% of gyms won't be able to reopen if the industry does start operating soon.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19'
Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace.Read More
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts
The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.Read More
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength
Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared'
Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation.Read More
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited'
Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert
Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19.Read More
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'
Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooling.Read More
More from Local
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths
The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Good news for overnight accommodation with the reopening of national parks
SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says inter-provincial travel is still not permissible at this stage.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown - survey
Ask Afrika's findings reveal that the fear of unemployment among South Africans is higher than that of contracting COVID-19.Read More
Tobacco sales ban violates consumer rights, free trade rights - Batsa
British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) lawyer Alfred Cockrell said that the key argument in the matter was that the ban violated the rights of consumers, including, the right to dignity, privacy and to bodily and psychological integrity.Read More
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax.Read More
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims
The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is delivering an update on the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More