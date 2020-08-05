Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Local
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender p... 5 August 2020 6:32 PM
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members. 5 August 2020 1:58 PM
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim' MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC. 5 August 2020 9:15 AM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.

Pandemic or no pandemic, there were more gains for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday as it closed at record levels.

While trade volumes have been boosted, 2020 has also seen a drop in listings.

RELATED: Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

The volatility we've seen this year boosts the number of trades; it boosts their profits, but it undermines confidence in the long-term.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

We've had record volumes during the month of March... On the 24th of March we had our biggest day in the history of the JSE...

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Although we had this hyperactive trading in March... to a pretty staggering rally in April and May, we have seen that the dynamics of our market have translated into a pillow or a cushion for investors.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

For the year to date, our top 40 is up from last year and so we're very pleased that our market has demonstrated a level of resilience and that the structure of the market is different in South Africa than it may be, for example, in Europe where they are highly exposed to automobile, airline and industrial companies.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We have a number of tech companies, a number of data companies and also a number of resource companies which have rallied off the back of the enormously increasing gold price we saw yesterday (Tuesday)...

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

How is the JSE coping with the increased demand on its system?

Fourie notes that the company has been investing incrementally in technology, enabling the bourse to withstand current massive volumes.

I am incredibly proud of the staff and particularly pleased with the way in which our tech has held up.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The crisis means different things to different people and with a hugely scaled and high volume market, it puts particular pressure on both the traders and the JSE to make sure that systems stay up and running. We didn't have any downtime during this crisis.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:


