Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown - survey





A survey by research company Ask Africa has revealed that the fear of unemployment among South Africans is higher than the fear of contracting COVID-19. It also showed that trust ratings for President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped by 20 percent since lockdown.

The finding forms part of Ask Afrika's weekly insight into the significant socio-economic impact that the Coronavirus has on citizens.

Ray White spoke to Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer on the Afternoon Drive to find out more.

The report which we released yesterday showed that as of last week, the fear of unemployment is again higher than the fear of actually contracting covid-19. It is as high as it was at the beginning of lockdown. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika

Speaking on some of the other findings, Rademeyer says trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown Level 4 started.

The president had very high trust ratings but they dropped by 20 percent. At the moment it is only 57 percent but he started off in the 80 percents. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika

