Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown - survey
A survey by research company Ask Africa has revealed that the fear of unemployment among South Africans is higher than the fear of contracting COVID-19. It also showed that trust ratings for President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped by 20 percent since lockdown.
The finding forms part of Ask Afrika's weekly insight into the significant socio-economic impact that the Coronavirus has on citizens.
Ray White spoke to Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer on the Afternoon Drive to find out more.
The report which we released yesterday showed that as of last week, the fear of unemployment is again higher than the fear of actually contracting covid-19. It is as high as it was at the beginning of lockdown.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika
Speaking on some of the other findings, Rademeyer says trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown Level 4 started.
The president had very high trust ratings but they dropped by 20 percent. At the moment it is only 57 percent but he started off in the 80 percents.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths
The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Good news for overnight accommodation with the reopening of national parks
SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says inter-provincial travel is still not permissible at this stage.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
Tobacco sales ban violates consumer rights, free trade rights - Batsa
British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) lawyer Alfred Cockrell said that the key argument in the matter was that the ban violated the rights of consumers, including, the right to dignity, privacy and to bodily and psychological integrity.Read More
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax.Read More
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims
The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives COVID-19 update
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is delivering an update on the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More