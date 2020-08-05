Good news for overnight accommodation with the reopening of national parks
The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced they will be opening some of their national parks for overnight visitors soon.
The good news is that overnight accommodation will be allowed.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report spoke to SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli for more on this.
Parks such as Addo Elephant National Park and the Mountain Zebra National Park in the Eastern Cape will be opening on the 17th. From the 14th to the 20th, in fact, we will be opening some of our national parks for overnight visitors.Reynold Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Unfortunately, it is only for intra-provincial travel. so those people in the provinces where the national parks are will have an opportunity to visit.Reynold Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
We are following the regulations as promulgated by the government that inter-provincial travel is still not permissible at this stage.Reynold Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
It is indeed great news [that we will be opening accommodation]. We know that most of our visitors have been looking forward to this day and we look forward to provincial borders being openReynold Thakhuli, Spokesperson - SANParks
Listen below for the full interview...
