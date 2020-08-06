Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu
National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane on Wednesday told Parliament that the emergency procurement of PPE and COVID-19 related items has been put on end.
The department briefed lawmakers in the wake of a public outcry over allegations of corruption linked to the awarding of multi-million rand COVID-19 tenders.
RELATED: All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury also said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Congress of South African Trade Unions parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks to give more insight on the matter.
We raised concerns about these PPE contracts as we saw the likelihood of such things happening long before, and the government basically ignored us. We objected to decentralizing the process because as the levels of anarchy and lawlessness in the provincial government are rampant.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu
He says Treasury presentation on PPEs in Parliament was very soft and didn't speak to specific proposals that Cosatu and other organisations made.
It was far too administrative and didn't respond to the gist of public anger. They should have said that they would set special anti-corruption courts like they did with the 2010 World Cup. They should have said boldly that they will centralise all public procurement of PPEs and cancel provincial and municipal government involvement.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu
He says Cyril Ramaphosa needs to be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party.
People need to see politicians in prison to show that government is serious in dealing with corruption.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all
Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe
Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.Read More
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.Read More
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat
Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.Read More
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko
The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption
The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More