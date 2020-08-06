Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
How is Vuyani Dance Theatre coping during lockdown?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Gregory Maqoma - Founder and Creative Director at Vuyani Dance Theatre
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Special Tribunal on Corruption, Fraud and Illicit Money Flows. and SIU stops pension payouts for government employees implicated in alleged corrupt activities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Jeff Radebe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:38
Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
You can now buy a cellphone for the price of a second hand car
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk Listeners' Edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Chess for Change project for Grade R's aids in brain development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Goldberg
Today at 12:10
Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:15
bantu holomisa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bantu Holomisa
Bantu Holomisa
Today at 12:37
Street People policy review
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Good news for overnight accommodation with the reopening of national parks SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says inter-provincial travel is still not permissible at this stage. 5 August 2020 6:46 PM
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender p... 5 August 2020 6:32 PM
View all Local
Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed. 6 August 2020 8:40 AM
Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks says people need to see politicians going to jail for corruption. 6 August 2020 7:34 AM
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members. 5 August 2020 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong' Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'. 5 August 2020 7:53 PM
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough 5 August 2020 7:15 PM
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie. 5 August 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu

6 August 2020 7:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cosatu
Cyril Ramaphosa
Tito Mboweni
Treasury
Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
PPE

The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks says people need to see politicians going to jail for corruption.

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane on Wednesday told Parliament that the emergency procurement of PPE and COVID-19 related items has been put on end.

The department briefed lawmakers in the wake of a public outcry over allegations of corruption linked to the awarding of multi-million rand COVID-19 tenders.

RELATED: All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni

Treasury also said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Congress of South African Trade Unions parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks to give more insight on the matter.

We raised concerns about these PPE contracts as we saw the likelihood of such things happening long before, and the government basically ignored us. We objected to decentralizing the process because as the levels of anarchy and lawlessness in the provincial government are rampant.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

He says Treasury presentation on PPEs in Parliament was very soft and didn't speak to specific proposals that Cosatu and other organisations made.

It was far too administrative and didn't respond to the gist of public anger. They should have said that they would set special anti-corruption courts like they did with the 2010 World Cup. They should have said boldly that they will centralise all public procurement of PPEs and cancel provincial and municipal government involvement.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

He says Cyril Ramaphosa needs to be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party.

People need to see politicians in prison to show that government is serious in dealing with corruption.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

Listen below to the full conversation:


6 August 2020 7:34 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cosatu
Cyril Ramaphosa
Tito Mboweni
Treasury
Dondo Mogajane, National Treasury director-general
PPE

More from Politics

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all

6 August 2020 8:40 AM

Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbowenibudgetspeech124

All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni

5 August 2020 6:32 PM

Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pule mabe

ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe

5 August 2020 1:58 PM

Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'

5 August 2020 9:15 AM

MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200728andrewgif

'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'

5 August 2020 7:32 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serveusprotest_1352

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

4 August 2020 6:49 PM

'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosatu-strikejpg

'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

4 August 2020 6:48 PM

Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko

4 August 2020 11:25 AM

The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption

4 August 2020 8:02 AM

The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all

Politics

Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu

Politics

Trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 20% since lockdown - survey

Local

EWN Highlights

Light SA Red movement calls on govt to extend relief funds to events industry

6 August 2020 8:00 AM

The UN’s Guterres urges the govt in troubled Zimbabwe uphold human rights

6 August 2020 7:58 AM

BLSA: Govt must consider economy's recovery when deciding on alcohol,tobacco ban

6 August 2020 7:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA