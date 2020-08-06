Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu





National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane on Wednesday told Parliament that the emergency procurement of PPE and COVID-19 related items has been put on end.

The department briefed lawmakers in the wake of a public outcry over allegations of corruption linked to the awarding of multi-million rand COVID-19 tenders.

RELATED: All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni

Treasury also said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Congress of South African Trade Unions parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks to give more insight on the matter.

We raised concerns about these PPE contracts as we saw the likelihood of such things happening long before, and the government basically ignored us. We objected to decentralizing the process because as the levels of anarchy and lawlessness in the provincial government are rampant. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

He says Treasury presentation on PPEs in Parliament was very soft and didn't speak to specific proposals that Cosatu and other organisations made.

It was far too administrative and didn't respond to the gist of public anger. They should have said that they would set special anti-corruption courts like they did with the 2010 World Cup. They should have said boldly that they will centralise all public procurement of PPEs and cancel provincial and municipal government involvement. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

He says Cyril Ramaphosa needs to be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party.

People need to see politicians in prison to show that government is serious in dealing with corruption. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary co-ordinator - Cosatu

Listen below to the full conversation: