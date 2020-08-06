[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion





Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion

Two enormous explosions rocked the Lebanese capital's port on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people.

Minutes before the two explosions, a bride was taking her wedding photos and the video has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

This bride was taking wedding photos yesterday as the explosion happened in Beirut...pic.twitter.com/2eh1eYQut8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2020

