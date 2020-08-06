'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era'
Clement Manyathela in his weekly feature called #HangingOutwithClement, chats to former minister Jeff Radebe who until last year was the longest-serving minister, having served under all the presidents since the dawn of democracy.
Radebe has dedicated his life to politics and says even though it appears like he is an introvert, the people who know him very well know that he is not shy as he holds very strong views.
Born in KwaZulu-Natal, the former minister says he knows every corner and street of KwaMashu where he was raised.
KwaMashu was a rough township and as young boys we grew up fighting, street fighting and boxing. I also loved football and played it both as a jersey No 10 as well as a goalkeeper. My elder brother Moses was a superstar when it came to football.Jeff Radebe, Former minister
Radebe says when he experienced and saw the poverty that he was growing up around, it prompted him to join the struggle.
My cousin used to be a seaman in the old days where he met many leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), who involved him in the underground operation of the party.Jeff Radebe, Former minister
We used to have a revolving library in KwaMashu and when one of my maths teachers fell pregnant and the students from the University of Natal came to teach us Maths, one of those students was Steve Biko and that is how I was introduced to the black consciousness movement.Jeff Radebe, Former minister
I had the fortune of drinking from the fountain of the core of the ANC and the Communist Party and that is how I was recruited into the underground of the ANC.Jeff Radebe, Former minister
He says the struggle for political freedom has been largely obtained even though some people take the freedoms for granted.
We need to transform our economy so we have economic freedom in our lifetime. The structures and the systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era.Jeff Radebe, Former minister
Listen below to the full conversation with the former minister on #HangingOutwithClement:
