Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish





Malesedi called on The Clement Manyathela Show open line a week ago, asking for assistance as the Tambo Memorial Hospital gave her the wrong baby.

She says she had given birth to a baby girl with complications and was discharged by the hospital without her baby.

She says she called the hospital every day to check on her baby as she could not visit and was eventually called to come and collect the baby after a week.

I could not see the baby every day, so I would call to see how the baby was doing. Malesedi, Mother

Mohlahli says when she eventually took home the bundle of joy and preceded to change its diaper she then realised the baby was in fact not hers as it was a baby boy.

I was shocked, seriously, and didn’t know what to do. Then I woke my mother I was with my mom that day and she was shocked. Malesedi, Mother

Mohlahli then took the baby back to the hospital the next day and she was informed that her baby girl was still at the hospital.

They were like 'no it’s a mistake'. They were not even shocked and said: 'Malesedi it's okay we will give you your baby.' Malesedi, Mother

After waiting for several hours at the hospital she was handed a baby, which she and her husband were skeptical to take home as the hospital had given her the wrong baby the day before.

The father of the baby says we are going to take a DNA test so that we are all satisfied. Malesedi, Mother

Mohlahli says it's been two weeks since she has given birth and has not spent time with her bundle of joy. The baby is still at the hospital as they are doing a paternity test to see if its Malesedi's daughter.

I was crying every day because I found out that the nurses and the sisters they don’t even care. Malesedi, Mother

They discharged me after delivering the baby, I was not okay. My high blood pressure was high. Malesedi, Mother

The Department of Health has asked for her details to investigate the case and a report may be available today.

