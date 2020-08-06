How was the National Youth Development Agency board picked?
The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has selected candidates to fill the vacancies following the expiry term of the previous board in May. Of the seven candidates that have been chosen, six have strong ties with the African National Congress, with one of them being the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.
The NYDA is a government agency responsible for providing funding and coordinating responses to the challenges faced by the youth in South Africa.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament and the party's youth leader, Luyolo Mphithi, says they find the selection made by the NYDA as a violation of subsection 4 of Section 9, which states that the demographic and geographical spread of the agency board must relate and guide the process of their selection.
He also mentioned the biggest concern was that the selection made is an issue of cadre deployment.
This signals a huge issue in regard of cadre deployments and this who are politically connected being made or being appointed on this board is quite problematic.Luyolo Mphithi - Democratic Alliance youth leader
Mphithi says the DA will be looking at all avenues of legal approach to try and stop the appointment by the NYDA.
We don't believe that the process was fair, we don't believe that the process was in line with NYDA Act.Luyolo Mphithi - Democratic Alliance youth leader
What's really concerning is that a lot of the candidates who had applied, who had the requisite qualifications were left out of the process.Luyolo Mphithi - Democratic Alliance youth leader
Listen below to the full interview...
