SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco





Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Thursday said the South African government had noted with concern to reports related to human rights violations in the Republic of Zimbabwe and would offer help if need be.

This comes after South Africa came under pressure to say something significant about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele to shed light on the matter.

Through Minister Naledi Pandor, the government of South Africa has noted with concern the reports related to the humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe. As recent as Tuesday Pandor had a conversation with the minister of foreign affairs in Zimbabwe where Minister Pandor expressed South Africa's readiness to be of assistance to Zimbabwe. Lunga Ngqengelele, Spokesperson - Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor

He says South Africa's position is guided by multi-lateral bodies like SADC in terms of what to do with a country that is said to have these kinds of problems.

2/4 The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor is in contact with her Zimbabwean counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr. Sibusiso Moyo. — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) August 6, 2020

4/4 She stated that it remains South Africa’s resolve to continue the pursuit for consultative solutions to address the existing socio-economic challenges and to contribute to the wellbeing of all Zimbabweans, the people of the SADC Region and Africans at large — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) August 6, 2020

