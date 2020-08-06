SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Thursday said the South African government had noted with concern to reports related to human rights violations in the Republic of Zimbabwe and would offer help if need be.
This comes after South Africa came under pressure to say something significant about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe.
RELATED: 'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele to shed light on the matter.
Through Minister Naledi Pandor, the government of South Africa has noted with concern the reports related to the humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe. As recent as Tuesday Pandor had a conversation with the minister of foreign affairs in Zimbabwe where Minister Pandor expressed South Africa's readiness to be of assistance to Zimbabwe.Lunga Ngqengelele, Spokesperson - Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor
He says South Africa's position is guided by multi-lateral bodies like SADC in terms of what to do with a country that is said to have these kinds of problems.
2/4 The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor is in contact with her Zimbabwean counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr. Sibusiso Moyo.— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) August 6, 2020
4/4 She stated that it remains South Africa’s resolve to continue the pursuit for consultative solutions to address the existing socio-economic challenges and to contribute to the wellbeing of all Zimbabweans, the people of the SADC Region and Africans at large— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) August 6, 2020
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era'
Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all
Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed.Read More
Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu
The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks says people need to see politicians going to jail for corruption.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe
Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.Read More
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.Read More
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.Read More
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA
'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein.Read More
'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat
Ralph Mathekga reflects on Cosatu's threat to pull support from Ramaphosa's administration if corruption is 'left unchecked'.Read More
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko
The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.Read More