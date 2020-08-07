Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised
Parenting in lockdown is not for the faint-hearted — that's evident from hilarious memes making the rounds on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown.
So, when surviving seems to be the name of the game, as horrible as it might sound, it's good to know that other working parents are also struggling with pandemic parenting as much as we are.
Mandy Wiener hosted a panel of guests for an hour of entertaining and insightful conversations around the many facets of parenting in lockdown. She spoke to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer, women's advocate Olwethu Leshabane and Professor in industrial and organisational psychology Ina Rothmann.
During the interactive event, Mandy and her panellists unpacked the good, the bad and the ugly (demonic temper tantrums from both parents and children) that come with the different hats that parents and, especially mothers have had to wear while attempting to cope with life during an anxiety-inducing pandemic.
Watch the full video for a much-needed zoom therapy session as well as great advice for homeschooling!
For women, already burdened with imposter syndrome and the constant need to be perfect parents, women's advocate Olwethu Leshabane believes that women have been the worst affected by the pandemic. "Women are severely underpaid... whilst still cooking, cleaning, caring for the children and juggling our careers... we're really at a huge disadvantage, (mothers) have been," she explains.
Can we talk a little bit about the guilt? For me, guilt is the overwhelming emotion because I'm (feeling) guilty when I'm working, I'm (feeling) guilty when I'm with my kids and not working.Mandy Wiener, presenter — 702
Do you embrace the guilt? Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer believes that guilt is an unhelpful emotion if its sole purpose is to make parents feel helpless. She says, "guilt is only useful if it alerts us to something that we hadn't been doing that we really should've."
We have to come to terms with our own limitations, our own inadequacies... It is time that we give up this illusion of perfection and this illusion of certainty and the illusion of this is the kind of parent that I have to be and just do what you can do.Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist — Private Practice
Can hope mitigate the negative impact of mental health during lockdown? Professor Ina Rothmann unpacked her findings, "In human functioning, the presence of the negative such as experiencing anxiety does not mean the absence of the positive such as optimism or hope. This is also applicable to our children, we often try to manage the negative aspects and forget to promote the positive as well."
Encouraging hope in these times is so important and we can do it by normalising fears... feeling fearful now is a normal human experience and we must recognise it but we must also recognise that it is a non-permanent situation.Ina Rothmann, Professor — North-West University
