Daily Maverick to launch weekly newspaper
After surveying thousands of loyal readers and analysing the consumption of articles on its platforms, The Daily Maverick will be launching a weekly newspaper called "168".
The publication, which will retail at R20 at selected Pick n Pay stores, will be made free to Pick n Pay Smart Shopper cardholders from Saturday mornings.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Daily Maverick co-founder and publisher Styli Charalambous to find out more.
We are always looking to innovate, to try something different. This is just a way that we can better serve our readers with something at the end of the week that is a compilation of the best of the articles that we publish, new and fresh investigations, a complete sort of weekend read.Styli Charalambous, Co-founder and publisher - Daily Maverick
We have got readers who are voting on which stores at the moment they want us to launch with that's nearest to them and once we tally up those votes we will know which stores to distribute to.Styli Charalambous, Co-founder and publisher - Daily Maverick
End of August we do a small pilot run just to iron out the logistics and to get the details of this print world and then hopefully by the end of September we will be launching with the full product.Styli Charalambous, Co-founder and publisher - Daily Maverick
