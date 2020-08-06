Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht
Bafana Bafana football player Percy Tau has secured a one year loan deal with Belgian giants Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht, under player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany.
Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star Joe Crann says Percy is one of the best players that South Africa has produced in years and believes that this was the best decision made by Tau to be guided by a head coach such as Vincent Kompany.
I think for any player who has the opportunity to play under a player like Vincent Kompany it's a good move.Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star
I think it’s a good step for Percy.Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star
RELATED: Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup
This is Tau's third loan in three seasons from English Premier League outfit at a third team Brighton & Hove Albion.
Listen below to the full interview...
More from Sport
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation
Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown
Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff.Read More
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely
Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either two tests or five T20 internationals, but Smith has made clear that will not happen.Read More
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'
Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.Read More
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble
On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.Read More
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'
Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.Read More
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger
Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.Read More
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system'
Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his appeal against his 8-year ban.Read More
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy
Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.Read More
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling
The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin bowling in the 1960s and 1970s was considerable and unforgettable.Read More