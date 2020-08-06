Streaming issues? Report here
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht

6 August 2020 2:58 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.

Bafana Bafana football player Percy Tau has secured a one year loan deal with Belgian giants Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht, under player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany.

Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star Joe Crann says Percy is one of the best players that South Africa has produced in years and believes that this was the best decision made by Tau to be guided by a head coach such as Vincent Kompany.

I think for any player who has the opportunity to play under a player like Vincent Kompany it's a good move.

Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star

I think it’s a good step for Percy.

Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star

RELATED: Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup

This is Tau's third loan in three seasons from English Premier League outfit at a third team Brighton & Hove Albion.

Listen below to the full interview...


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
