Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht





Bafana Bafana football player Percy Tau has secured a one year loan deal with Belgian giants Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht, under player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany.

Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star Joe Crann says Percy is one of the best players that South Africa has produced in years and believes that this was the best decision made by Tau to be guided by a head coach such as Vincent Kompany.

I think for any player who has the opportunity to play under a player like Vincent Kompany it's a good move. Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star

I think it’s a good step for Percy. Joe Crann- Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star

This is Tau's third loan in three seasons from English Premier League outfit at a third team Brighton & Hove Albion.

Listen below to the full interview...