KwaZulu-Natal officials suspended as negligence blamed for death of elderly man

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson who says it's just not good enough for govt to say the ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards. 6 August 2020 7:22 PM
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era' Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 6 August 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Entertainment
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

KwaZulu-Natal officials suspended as negligence blamed for death of elderly man

6 August 2020 4:31 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19

Health Minister Zweli Mlhize lauds provincial authorities and is confident that they will manage the increase in infections.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is on a two-day visit in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the province’s state of readiness as it approaches the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, two health officials at Northdale Hospital were suspended, while the acting CEO has been deployed back to her original position at the maternal health unit.

An investigation is pending on claims of negligence towards a 67-year-old elderly man who died of hypoxia over the weekend at the hospital while being treated in a makeshift facility in the parking lot.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the makeshift facilities which the community calls clinics have been disbanded and the Department of Health says they are fast-tracking measures to build solid structures but so far they have placed a temporary shelter with heaters.

The officials say they are going to be monitoring the behaviour of senior managers because they can’t have a situation like the one which took place this past weekend.

Nkosikhona Duma- EWN Reporter

Duma says Mkhize has given the province a lot of praise in how they handled the Northdale Hospital situation and other hospitals in the province such Richmond and Claremont hospitals.

The minister has given a lot of praise to the provincial authorities, saying he is very confident that they will be able to manage the increase in infections.

Nkosikhona Duma- EWN Reporter

He says hospitals are not yet full in capacity.

Nkosikhona Duma- EWN Reporter

RELATED: South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report

Duma says Mkhize mentioned that hospitals and health facilities in the country have been given strict instructions to make sure they adhere to all the COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure health facilities do not become centres where the virus spreads rather than where it should be treated.

Listen below to the full interview...


6 August 2020 4:31 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19

More from Local

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson who says it's just not good enough for govt to say the ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

6 August 2020 7:22 PM

They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ronald Lamola

Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola

6 August 2020 6:54 PM

The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act against those found to be looting from COVID-19 related projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

6 August 2020 5:23 PM

News24 reporter James Villiers finds it interesting that Federal Council chairperson has not tweeted since her tweet in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

daily-maverick-logopng

Daily Maverick to launch weekly newspaper

6 August 2020 2:35 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Daily Maverick co-founder and publisher Styli Charalambous to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national youth development agency

How was the National Youth Development Agency board picked?

6 August 2020 2:06 PM

DA's Luyolo Mphithi says many candidates who had applied and had the requisite qualifications were left out of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish

6 August 2020 12:27 PM

The Department of Health has asked for her details to investigate the case and a report may be available today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths

5 August 2020 10:54 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco

Politics

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

Local

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all - WHO chief

6 August 2020 6:19 PM

UK colonialist Rhodes has fallen in his home town as museum changes its name

6 August 2020 5:50 PM

KZN likely to overtake Gauteng as SA’s COVID-19 epicentre - Mkhize

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA