KwaZulu-Natal officials suspended as negligence blamed for death of elderly man





Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is on a two-day visit in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the province’s state of readiness as it approaches the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, two health officials at Northdale Hospital were suspended, while the acting CEO has been deployed back to her original position at the maternal health unit.

An investigation is pending on claims of negligence towards a 67-year-old elderly man who died of hypoxia over the weekend at the hospital while being treated in a makeshift facility in the parking lot.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the makeshift facilities which the community calls clinics have been disbanded and the Department of Health says they are fast-tracking measures to build solid structures but so far they have placed a temporary shelter with heaters.

The officials say they are going to be monitoring the behaviour of senior managers because they can’t have a situation like the one which took place this past weekend. Nkosikhona Duma- EWN Reporter

Duma says Mkhize has given the province a lot of praise in how they handled the Northdale Hospital situation and other hospitals in the province such Richmond and Claremont hospitals.

The minister has given a lot of praise to the provincial authorities, saying he is very confident that they will be able to manage the increase in infections. Nkosikhona Duma- EWN Reporter

He says hospitals are not yet full in capacity. Nkosikhona Duma- EWN Reporter

Duma says Mkhize mentioned that hospitals and health facilities in the country have been given strict instructions to make sure they adhere to all the COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure health facilities do not become centres where the virus spreads rather than where it should be treated.

