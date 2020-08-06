MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson who says it's just not good enough for govt to say the ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards. 6 August 2020 7:22 PM
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era' Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 6 August 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Business
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:03 AM
[VIDEO] Bride taking wedding photos minutes before Beirut explosion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 August 2020 9:02 AM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Entertainment
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries. 5 August 2020 10:54 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
MTN Group
The Money Show
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
Ralph Mupita

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Mobile operator MTN Group has announced it's pulling out of its Middle Eastern operations to focus more on Africa.

The continent's telecoms giant plans to start the process by selling off its 75% stake in MTN Syria.

On Thursday the MTN Group company reported strong mid-year results - chief financial officer Ralph Mupita (CFO of the Year 2019) says it's a combination of lockdown demand and financial discipline across the business.

Service revenue very strong; profits even stronger and then cash flow much, much stronger.

Ralph Mupita, CFO - MTN Group

That's been really driven by a couple of factors: We've seen our subscriber base grow... Covid has accelerated usage, particularly of data... Also, importantly, we've also managed cost very well in the period...

Ralph Mupita, CFO - MTN Group
MTN logo on smartphone. Image: 123rf.com

Mupita says MTN's withdrawal from the Middle East will be done "in an orderly manner" over three to five years.

The company, through the executive and the board, we've applied our minds to the portfolio for some time.

Ralph Mupita, CFO - MTN Group

... we followed up and during the course of this year we've had discussions really around thinking about where are we best placed to utilise our resources - capital and human.

Ralph Mupita, CFO - MTN Group

When you look at the next three to five years... we are very clear it's going to be the African continent

Ralph Mupita, CFO - MTN Group

Mupita says they've always felt very welcome in the Middle East but the region has increasingly become a small part of their portfolio.

For more detail from the MTN CFO, take a listen:


6 August 2020 6:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
MTN Group
The Money Show
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
Ralph Mupita

More from Business

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson who says it's just not good enough for govt to say the ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liberty-ceo-david-munrojpg

Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'

5 August 2020 7:53 PM

Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

up-3765609-1920jpg

JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)

5 August 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbowenibudgetspeech124

All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni

5 August 2020 6:32 PM

Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now'

5 August 2020 5:10 PM

Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin says 48% of gyms won't be able to reopen if the industry does start operating soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths

5 August 2020 10:54 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-omny-episodic-claudine-1500x1500-fapng

Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts

5 August 2020 3:47 PM

The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beirut-blast-video-screengrab-twitterpng

'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa

5 August 2020 1:53 PM

Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob Scholes

Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart

3 August 2020 7:00 PM

Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple

Apple delays release of new iPhone

31 July 2020 5:29 PM

Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwean flag

Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest

31 July 2020 4:50 PM

Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-raees-254x161-fapng

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

20 July 2020 7:00 PM

Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial

8 July 2020 8:14 AM

Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claudine-storbeckpng

Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf

6 July 2020 7:00 PM

Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco

Politics

What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets

Local

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all - WHO chief

6 August 2020 6:19 PM

UK colonialist Rhodes has fallen in his home town as museum changes its name

6 August 2020 5:50 PM

KZN likely to overtake Gauteng as SA’s COVID-19 epicentre - Mkhize

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA