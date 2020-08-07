Here are the Nedbank Business Ignite winners

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Update on baby swap story at Tambo Memorial
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kwara Kekana
Malesedi Mohlahli
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
"Internet censorship bill" resisted by online content providers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Today at 10:35
Reflecting on 64 years of the Women's March
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu - Human rights and gender activist
Mbali Mazibuko
Today at 10:45
Send the kids back to school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson of South African Paediatric Association (SAPA) and Paediatrician at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Overcoming individual baggage to form a successful partnership
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Jacobs Ziman
Today at 11:05
Teaching Entrepreneurship-Gap Coffee Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Farrel
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
ronald lamola
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 12:23
william bird
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:27
doug coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Douglas Coltart
Today at 12:45
The rise & fall of Ellen de Generes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Today at 12:52
The week that was with glen bownes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Local
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter. 6 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Here are the Nedbank Business Ignite winners We will be checking with business growth expert Matsi Modise and our winners to find out how the incubation programme is going. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Woman loses her wig while diving into pool leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 August 2020 8:35 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Here are the Nedbank Business Ignite winners

7 August 2020 9:18 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Nedbank Business Ignite
Nedbank Business Ignite 2020 winners

We will be checking with business growth expert Matsi Modise and our winners to find out how the incubation programme is going.

The three winners of the Nedbank Business Ignite competition have finally been announced. They are Nxatel, Greener Pastures Recycling and Mo's Crib.

They receive three R260,000 media and incubation packages.

We will be checking with business growth expert Matsi Modise - founder of Furaha Afrika Holding - and our winners from time to time to find out how the incubation programme is going.

About the companies:

1. Michelle MokoneMo’s Cribs – A local basket manufacturing business.

  • Within a short space of launching their business they have gained great traction in a very saturated market and have set their sites for a very receptive overseas market.
  • Currently distributing their product at Builders Warehouse and Mr Price. They have had some partnerships with Woolworths.
  • Responsible sourcing and use of recycled material to produce their craft – green business.

2. **Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane's **Greener Pastures – A waste management company.

  • Young passionate entrepreneur who has been building this business for eight years since he left school (he is only 26)
  • Well run business, that has gained market traction, slowly building a loyal consumer base
  • Solving a huge problem in our society towards reducing the urban decay that we are faced with and also employs community youth in communities.

3. Nxatel – A cloud communication platform.

  • A business that has found a communication solution for individuals, and other businesses at efficient costs and at scale.
  • With own funding they have grown this business, acquired all the certification and industry communication* With all those achievements, they would do with more investments, guidance and strategic partnerships.

Listen below to the full conversation:


7 August 2020 9:18 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Nedbank Business Ignite
Nedbank Business Ignite 2020 winners

More from Enter Nedbank Business Ignite to ignite your business in uncertain times

nedbank-business-ignitejpg

Win a package worth R260k by entering Nedbank Business Ignite with 702

29 June 2020 12:03 PM

Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

img-5071jpg

BEN & Co Designs win 2019 Nedbank Business Ignite with 702

5 July 2019 3:32 PM

The jewellery manufacturer and retailer wins a tailor-made incubation package with growth-experts Kaello Business Hub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here are the Nedbank Business Ignite winners

Business

Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like'

World

Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

CoCT: Damage done in recent protests will cost millions to repair

7 August 2020 8:32 AM

Health workers prefer digital platforms to internal comms for info – Study

7 August 2020 8:23 AM

Appointed SA envoys Mufamadi, Mbete to leave for Zimbabwe soon

7 August 2020 7:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA