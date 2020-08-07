Here are the Nedbank Business Ignite winners





The three winners of the Nedbank Business Ignite competition have finally been announced. They are Nxatel, Greener Pastures Recycling and Mo's Crib.

They receive three R260,000 media and incubation packages.

We will be checking with business growth expert Matsi Modise - founder of Furaha Afrika Holding - and our winners from time to time to find out how the incubation programme is going.

About the companies:

1. Michelle Mokone – Mo’s Cribs – A local basket manufacturing business.

Within a short space of launching their business they have gained great traction in a very saturated market and have set their sites for a very receptive overseas market.

Currently distributing their product at Builders Warehouse and Mr Price. They have had some partnerships with Woolworths.

Responsible sourcing and use of recycled material to produce their craft – green business.

2. **Thabiso Wilson Hlongwane's **Greener Pastures – A waste management company.

Young passionate entrepreneur who has been building this business for eight years since he left school (he is only 26)

Well run business, that has gained market traction, slowly building a loyal consumer base

Solving a huge problem in our society towards reducing the urban decay that we are faced with and also employs community youth in communities.

3. Nxatel – A cloud communication platform.

A business that has found a communication solution for individuals, and other businesses at efficient costs and at scale.

With own funding they have grown this business, acquired all the certification and industry communication* With all those achievements, they would do with more investments, guidance and strategic partnerships.

