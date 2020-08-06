Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
As thousands of jobs remain in jeopardy due to the continuing ban on alcohol sales, the regulation will be challenged in court this month.
The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) is bringing the court action, together with other applicants from the wine industry.
RELATED: Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
If the ban on the transport and sale of alcohol is not lifted soon, 90% of wine farmers will face bankruptcy and about 350 000 people working in the industry will not be able to put food on the table.Southern African Agri Initiative
They've roped in former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson, who produces wine himself, but just for his table he says.
Basson tells The Money Show he's signed an affidavit detailing what the effect of the ban will be on the economy.
I agree with government in terms of hand washing, social distancing, wearing of masks and I think that they have a difficult task but what I don't agree with is that when someone gets figures and facts put to them, that it can't be shared with us what is the cause of the decision that government takes...Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
... and being a country with a culture of disagreeing and that we can appoint or ask a person that's neutral to the argument like a judge, to ask 'Who's right and who's wrong?'.Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
We can't carry on where there's half the people fighting it [the ban] and half the people are saying it's fine!Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
RELATED: Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives'
Basson says it's simply not good enough for government to say the ban will be lifted, with no further detail provided.
You have to think ahead and say, when is tourism starting in South Africa? Is there really a problem with hospital beds in certain areas? Because those will determine your decision with regards to the alcohol ban...Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
My opinion is that government is slow in at least giving us an indication of the date... Tell us when it is!Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
I have lots of people that phone me every day to help them in their financial distress and I think government should be open with the people.Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
Basson says he has some understanding that bars with social distancing problems are not allowed to serve alcohol but it's "just silly" to expect wine farms not to sell wine.
It is impossible for a wine farmer or a restaurant to survive if they can't serve liquor!Whitey Basson, Former Shoprite CEO
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
More from Business
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa
Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Liberty reports R2.2b loss amid pandemic, but 'capital ratio remains strong'
Liberty's David Munro tells The Money Show its R3b pandemic reserve shows the insurer 'truly living out its purpose'.Read More
A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions
Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enoughRead More
JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Johannesburg Stock Exchange boss, Leila Fourie.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
Fitness industry stages protests: 'We are teetering and must open now'
Fit SA spokesperson Grant Austin says 48% of gyms won't be able to reopen if the industry does start operating soon.Read More
More from Local
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002
Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards.Read More
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola
The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act against those found to be looting from COVID-19 related projects.Read More
What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets
News24 reporter James Villiers finds it interesting that Federal Council chairperson has not tweeted since her tweet in June.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal officials suspended as negligence blamed for death of elderly man
Health Minister Zweli Mlhize lauds provincial authorities and is confident that they will manage the increase in infections.Read More
Daily Maverick to launch weekly newspaper
Mandy Wiener spoke to Daily Maverick co-founder and publisher Styli Charalambous to find out more.Read More
How was the National Youth Development Agency board picked?
DA's Luyolo Mphithi says many candidates who had applied and had the requisite qualifications were left out of the process.Read More
Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish
The Department of Health has asked for her details to investigate the case and a report may be available today.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
More from Politics
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola
The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act against those found to be looting from COVID-19 related projects.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020.Read More
SA concerned about what is happening in Zim will send help if needed - Dirco
Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says the minister has been in conversation with Zimbabwean officials on the matter.Read More
'Structures and systems of our economy still largely reflect the apartheid era'
Clement Manyathela chats to the longest-serving minister since 1994 Jeff Radebe in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Some Life Esidimeni claimants have not received payment, state says it paid all
Attorney Ulrich Roux says if the government didn't agree with the award granted, it should have appealed.Read More
Ramaphosa must be bold in rooting out corruption within his own party - Cosatu
The federation's parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks says people need to see politicians going to jail for corruption.Read More
All PPE contracts must be published - Mboweni
Treasury said that government departments would no longer be allowed to choose suppliers and would have to resort to open tender processes in awarding contracts for PPE and COVID-19-related goods and services.Read More
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe
Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members.Read More
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'
MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC.Read More
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party.Read More