Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
According to Good Things Guy website, Reflex Solutions in collaboration with partners Mustek, Dark Fibre Africa and ESET installed free secure WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital at no cost to patients or doctors.
Chris Hani Baragwanath academic hospital is the third-largest hospital in the world and accommodates 3,000 beds. It currently features five dedicated COVID-19 wards to treat patients with severe and life-threatening symptoms of the disease.
The project was a result of a call from hospital staff for a solution to help severely ill COVID-19 patients to communicate with loved ones.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Rudolf Beets, head of carriers and access at Reflex Solutions, for more on this.
Our CEO Greg Wilson said we must do something after Dr Gloria Teckie, a consulting physician at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, reached out and tod quite a sad story about how patients were unable to contact their loved ones.Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions
We reached out to our partners Mustek, our supplier Dark Fibre Africa and ESET. We went about the job and rolled out the necessary fibre infrastructure.Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions
We handed out a fully functional solution where the medical staff could actually assist the patients in making the necessary WhatsApp calls or FaceTime or whatever platform that is necessary to reach out to their loved ones.Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions
The response from the hospital is that they are using this WiFi platform to run webinars and online meetings and organise events around education for the staff.Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions
They have also put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards.
There is a lot of positive feedback. There was a bit of a slow utilisation in the beginning but we're seeing more and more utilisation as we go on.Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions
Listen below for the full interview ....
More from Local
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson who says it's just not good enough for govt to say the ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola
The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act against those found to be looting from COVID-19 related projects.Read More
What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets
News24 reporter James Villiers finds it interesting that Federal Council chairperson has not tweeted since her tweet in June.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal officials suspended as negligence blamed for death of elderly man
Health Minister Zweli Mlhize lauds provincial authorities and is confident that they will manage the increase in infections.Read More
Daily Maverick to launch weekly newspaper
Mandy Wiener spoke to Daily Maverick co-founder and publisher Styli Charalambous to find out more.Read More
How was the National Youth Development Agency board picked?
DA's Luyolo Mphithi says many candidates who had applied and had the requisite qualifications were left out of the process.Read More
Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish
The Department of Health has asked for her details to investigate the case and a report may be available today.Read More
UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths
The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More