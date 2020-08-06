Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital





According to Good Things Guy website, Reflex Solutions in collaboration with partners Mustek, Dark Fibre Africa and ESET installed free secure WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital at no cost to patients or doctors.

Chris Hani Baragwanath academic hospital is the third-largest hospital in the world and accommodates 3,000 beds. It currently features five dedicated COVID-19 wards to treat patients with severe and life-threatening symptoms of the disease.

The project was a result of a call from hospital staff for a solution to help severely ill COVID-19 patients to communicate with loved ones.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Rudolf Beets, head of carriers and access at Reflex Solutions, for more on this.

Our CEO Greg Wilson said we must do something after Dr Gloria Teckie, a consulting physician at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, reached out and tod quite a sad story about how patients were unable to contact their loved ones. Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions

We reached out to our partners Mustek, our supplier Dark Fibre Africa and ESET. We went about the job and rolled out the necessary fibre infrastructure. Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions

We handed out a fully functional solution where the medical staff could actually assist the patients in making the necessary WhatsApp calls or FaceTime or whatever platform that is necessary to reach out to their loved ones. Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions

The response from the hospital is that they are using this WiFi platform to run webinars and online meetings and organise events around education for the staff. Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions

They have also put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards.

There is a lot of positive feedback. There was a bit of a slow utilisation in the beginning but we're seeing more and more utilisation as we go on. Rudolf Beets, Head of carriers and access - Reflex Solutions

Listen below for the full interview ....