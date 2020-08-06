What happened to the DA's investigation into Helen Zille's tweets
Its been two months since the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal legal commission promised to probe its Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille's due to her controversial tweets but the matter has not been solved as of yet.
Zille sparked a Twitter debate on 21 June 2020 when she tweeted in defence of the former president FW de Klerk's legacy that South Africa has more racist laws today than under apartheid.
A number of high-ranking DA members distanced themselves from Zille's comments with interim leader John Steenhuisen stating that her claims were untrue.
Reporter at News 24 James Villiers says he spoke to members of the DA to find out what is the process so far in which the federal legal commission deputy chairperson Werner Horn, who was tasked to lead the investigation told him the matter has been sent to the federal legal counsel.
The federal deputy chairperson said all the superior matters of the DA will remain private as should be and won’t be released until they find it necessary to release it to the public.James Villiers-Reporter at News 24
The federal legal council did not indicate the report has been accepted but they did say a hearing will be held and the date of that hasn’t been determined.James Villiers-Reporter at News 24
RELATED: DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
Villiers says the political analysts he interviewed told him that it is not the best interests of the DA to make public declarations on these findings, because currently the focus has shifted to the African National Congress and the alleged corruption of personal protective equipment, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen below to the full interview...
