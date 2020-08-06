Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
South Africa's citrus industry continues to thrive despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa's citrus industry growing at 9% a year
A record season is expected for exports to the US, benefiting particularly growers in the Western and Northern Cape.
The Money Show interviews the CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), Justin Chadwick.
Bruce Whitfield asks whether this "citrus boom" is thanks to a marketing campaign or perhaps shortages elsewhere?
The answer is quite simple:
It's really been around demand for Vitamin C actually!Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
We've seen, in the US, the demand for oranges has increased by 66% looking at volume from last year to this year in terms of retail movement of fruit.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
It just seems that people are attracted to citrus fruit because of the perception that it's a remedy for colds and flu and because it's an immune booster... We've seen it not only in America but also in Europe where the demand has increased significantly.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
He says while the market invites fluctuation, prices in the US have also been very attractive so far in 2020.
Chadwick notes that some of the Western Cape's wine farmers have taken out their grapes and switched to citrus cultivation.
The Western and Northern Cape also have an advantage when it come to US exports because they conform to certain pest regulations.
The rest of South Africa doesn't actually have access to the United States.Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers' Association
For more on the citrus "boom", listen to the discussion below:
