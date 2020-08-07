[WATCH] Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media
Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media
Social media is talking after a video of a guy proposing to his girlfriend moments after she gave birth, goes viral.
Many people lambasted the guy for proposing when the woman was not looking her best and others say they saw nothing wrong with the proposal.
Watch the proposal video below:
This is beautiful 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/IfEV5xoZNE— dEAR (@aey_dear) August 5, 2020
