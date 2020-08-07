[WATCH] Woman loses her wig while diving into pool leaves us in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dad teaching son how to drive leaves us in stitches

Woman loses her wig while diving into pool leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video of a woman losing her wig while diving into a pool goes viral.

Watch the video below:

When you need to cool down, but your wigs having none of it! pic.twitter.com/VFl4cYfQPH — Emma Dolan (@JustMissEmma) August 6, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: