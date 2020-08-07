'The inter-ministerial committee is a cleanup brigade, nothing will happen'





President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an inter-ministerial committee chaired by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, which will look at the procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

Listeners called The Clement Manyathela Show to express their disapproval of the committee and argued that this is a waste of taxpayers' money and that they are too many law enforcement-agencies and committees involved in fighting the COVID-19 corruption tenders.

Wow, that’s a cleanup brigade. It's just going to delay the administrative process. We're going to be talking about the same thing over and over, nothing is going to happen. Cyril is just useless. Lung, Caller

There is nothing we're going to get from this committee. Themba, Caller

This follows media reports that detailed how the African National Congress (ANC) members and leaders in government were allegedly looting COVID-19 funds and personal protective equipment tender fraud.

Every time a committee is formed, how much does each person get paid for being part of that committee? The ANC has formed an integrity committee but everyone in that committee has no integrity. How is that going to work? We have friends prosecuting friends. Joseph, Caller

What makes me angry is the fact that while we are busy complying in our homes, government is busy looting state funds. Glen, Caller

