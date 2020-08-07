Gauteng Health Department to take action against workers in baby swap saga





The Clement Manyathela Show on Thursday reported on a horrific story about a mother, Malesedi, who gave birth to a baby girl and due to complications, the baby had to stay in the hospital while she was discharged.

When eventually she fetched the baby, she was told to return as the nurses had forgotten to remove a drip from the baby.

RELATED: Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish

When the nurses where done, Malesedi changed the baby's diaper and realised the baby was a boy and she had given birth to a baby girl.

She went back to the hospital to return the baby boy and says the nurses were nonchalant about her whole experience.

The Department of Health on Thursday in a statement said the health members involved had been suspended.

The CEO of the Hospital refused to be interviewed by the show.

Clement Manyathela chats to Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana to give an update on the matter.

It is not uncommon for a spokesperson of a department to speak about issues that are happening in various facilities no matter the scale of the situation that takes place at that facility. Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson - Gauteng Health

She says there will be a disciplinary hearing constituted against the health workers that are involved in the matter.

The situation that took place is deeply regrettable and and undesirable for anyone especially as it involves a newly born baby. Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson - Gauteng Health

Listen below to the full conversation: