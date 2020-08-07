'As a woman you can't even step out without thinking twice whether I am next'





Sunday marks National Women's Day and commemorates 64 years since the national march of women in South Africa.

Reflecting on the women's movement, Clement Manyathela spoke to PHD candidate in gender studies Mbali Mazibuko as well as activist and political analyst Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu to unpack some of the struggles women face today and what can be done to achieve a just society.

When we think about the 9th of August in particular, now what also comes to my mind is the 6th of August which was the #RememberKhwezi silent protest that happened four years ago. Mbali Mazibuko, PHD candidate in gender studies

So when I think about Women's Day, I think about some of the discontinuities between women's day and what is happening right now. Mbali Mazibuko, PHD candidate in gender studies

It would seem to me that to be a woman in South Africa or in Africa in general it is a constant state of struggle, you are forever struggling for your survival because you can't even step out without thinking twice whether I am next. Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst

Even at places of work, looking at difference cases of women in leadership, what they are experiencing now and you see that the struggle is too far from being won. Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst

Reflecting today since 9 August 1956, the struggles continue. They are only changing shape, they are changing the face, changing names but it would seem like it's the same struggles that those women were fighting. Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst

The commemoration shouldn't be just a ceremonial event. If there is a belief in a just society, there needs to be a commitment, so it should be an everyday form of activism to expose these inequalities but also our duty to do everything in our little corners to thrive towards a just society. Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst

