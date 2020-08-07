'As a woman you can't even step out without thinking twice whether I am next'
Sunday marks National Women's Day and commemorates 64 years since the national march of women in South Africa.
Reflecting on the women's movement, Clement Manyathela spoke to PHD candidate in gender studies Mbali Mazibuko as well as activist and political analyst Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu to unpack some of the struggles women face today and what can be done to achieve a just society.
When we think about the 9th of August in particular, now what also comes to my mind is the 6th of August which was the #RememberKhwezi silent protest that happened four years ago.Mbali Mazibuko, PHD candidate in gender studies
So when I think about Women's Day, I think about some of the discontinuities between women's day and what is happening right now.Mbali Mazibuko, PHD candidate in gender studies
It would seem to me that to be a woman in South Africa or in Africa in general it is a constant state of struggle, you are forever struggling for your survival because you can't even step out without thinking twice whether I am next.Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst
Even at places of work, looking at difference cases of women in leadership, what they are experiencing now and you see that the struggle is too far from being won.Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst
Reflecting today since 9 August 1956, the struggles continue. They are only changing shape, they are changing the face, changing names but it would seem like it's the same struggles that those women were fighting.Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst
The commemoration shouldn't be just a ceremonial event. If there is a belief in a just society, there needs to be a commitment, so it should be an everyday form of activism to expose these inequalities but also our duty to do everything in our little corners to thrive towards a just society.Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, Activist and political analyst
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
[WATCH] 90-year-old elderly couple serenade each other back to good health
Brent Lindeque shares this story of battling COVID-19 for weeks and other good news stories.Read More
Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold
South African Weather Service senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says temperatures are expected to be cool over the weekend.Read More
Hawks arrest law-enforcement officials for OR Tambo Airport corruption
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says so far we have arrested 12 but the number is expected to rise as they receive the reports.Read More
Gauteng Health Department to take action against workers in baby swap saga
Spokesperson Kwara Kekana says the situation is unfortunate and no one should go through such trauma.Read More
'The inter-ministerial committee is a cleanup brigade, nothing will happen'
Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show express their disapproval and question how the committee will fight COVID-19 corruption.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002
Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
Good Samaritans install free WiFi at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
They have put signs for the public, family members and friends of the patients who are unreachable inside the COVID-19 wards.Read More
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola
The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act against those found to be looting from COVID-19 related projects.Read More