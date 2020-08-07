Hawks arrest law-enforcement officials for OR Tambo Airport corruption
The Hawks, South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the Crime Intelligence, are investigating Gauteng members of the South African Police Service and traffic officers including OR Tambo International Airport who are believed to have been involved in corruption such as contravening of the road traffic regulations and demanding money from citizens who do not abide by the law.
Mandy Wiener of The Midday Reports speaks to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this.
We are detaining them as we speak.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
So far we have arrested 12 of these but the number is expected to go as we get the reports.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
We are still busy there are still people who have not been accounted for as we speak.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Mulaudzi says the operation is still ongoing and they will be able to provide a full report at a later stage on what had transpired.
Listen below for the full interview ...
