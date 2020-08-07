Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold





Despite warm weather in recent days, Gauteng residents woke up to a cold morning on Friday.

Temperatures have plunged to 13 degrees on Friday and the weather is expected to be 18 degrees on Saturday.

Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng to give more insight on the col temperatures.

Even though it is cold today, it is not going to be cold the whole weekend. There was a cold front that moved through yesterday. Puseletso Mofokeng, Senior forecaster - South African Weather Service

The temperatures are expected to be somewhere between 16 and 17 degrees over Soweto and Johannesburg. Puseletso Mofokeng, Senior forecaster - South African Weather Service

