[WATCH] 90-year-old elderly couple serenade each other back to good health

Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 12:07 PM
Recovery rate almost 80% as South Africa welcomes WHO surge team The number of national recoveries so far is 461,734, which translates to a recovery rate of 79%. Gauteng has 156,402 recoveries. 15 August 2020 10:32 AM
SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban. 15 August 2020 10:17 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the briefing will be on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 15 August 2020 5:43 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 15 August 2020 3:24 PM
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Recovery rate almost 80% as South Africa welcomes WHO surge team The number of national recoveries so far is 461,734, which translates to a recovery rate of 79%. Gauteng has 156,402 recoveries. 15 August 2020 10:32 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] 90-year-old elderly couple serenade each other back to good health

7 August 2020 2:22 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
COVID-19
elderly couple

Brent Lindeque shares this story of battling COVID-19 for weeks and other good news stories.

The grandson of a 90-year-old couple who battled COVID-19 for weeks believes that singing to each other kept them alive.

A video of 93-year-old Willem Snyman serenading his 90-year-old wife Susara Snyman while laying side by side in a hospital in eMalahleni was shared on social media just recently.

They are recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday 2 August.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque shares more on the story after speaking to the couple's grandson.

I got to interview the grandson, Micheal Vorster, and he said that he believes that the only reason why his 90-year-old grandparents survived was because they were singing to each other.

Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

Apparently Willem almost gave up the fight against COVID-19 and Susara had a huge fight with him and told him that you can't leave me and then when she was feeling quite sickly and like she wasn't going to get through it. He sang to her.

Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

They both made it through, they left the hospital last week Sunday and they are healthy and recovering at home.

Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

Click on the link below to hear more good news....


