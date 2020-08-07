[WATCH] 90-year-old elderly couple serenade each other back to good health





The grandson of a 90-year-old couple who battled COVID-19 for weeks believes that singing to each other kept them alive.

A video of 93-year-old Willem Snyman serenading his 90-year-old wife Susara Snyman while laying side by side in a hospital in eMalahleni was shared on social media just recently.

They are recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday 2 August.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque shares more on the story after speaking to the couple's grandson.

I got to interview the grandson, Micheal Vorster, and he said that he believes that the only reason why his 90-year-old grandparents survived was because they were singing to each other. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

Apparently Willem almost gave up the fight against COVID-19 and Susara had a huge fight with him and told him that you can't leave me and then when she was feeling quite sickly and like she wasn't going to get through it. He sang to her. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

They both made it through, they left the hospital last week Sunday and they are healthy and recovering at home. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

