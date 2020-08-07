Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Father had a big influence in me discovering my love for arts - Fulu Mugovhani

7 August 2020 3:32 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Netflix SA
Fulu Mugovhani
Seriously single

The actress says her new movie "Seriously single" is relatable to the dating pool in South Africa.

Fulu Mugovhani is a South African actress who has starred in several South African television, theatrical plays and films such as Scandal, Lion King, Ring of Lies, Still Breathing and many more.

Her role in the movie Ayanda earned her many awards and nominations including Africa Movie Academy Awards, South Africa Film and Television Awards as well as the Africa International Film Festival awards.

Mugovhani says her love for acting came about when she played the role Nala in The Lion King musical and, due to the role straining her voice, she found herself having to compensate the singing through acting.

That’s when I thought: 'Hey, I would actually like to take acting as a career.'

Fulu Mugovhani, Actress

RELATED: Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund

Mugovhani was born in Thohoyandou, a town in the Limpopo province. Her father is a former performing arts lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology, a school she also graduated in musical theatre.

He was a big part of me discovering my love for the arts and performing arts.

Fulu Mugovhani, Actress

Mugovhani now stars in a new romantic comedy called Seriously Single, which is available on Netflix. It is directed by the sibling duo Rethabile and Katleho Ramaphakela about two best friends, Dineo and Noni, who are both looking for very different kinds of love.

It was hilarious, it was fun, it was actually a great experience.

Fulu Mugovhani, Actress

Listen below for the full interview ...


